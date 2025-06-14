The Windsor-Essex Adventure Market will return to the region this Saturday.

The event will be held at the LaSalle Event Centre where a number of exhibitors, interactive booths, and local food vendors will be set up.

This event aims to showcase local businesses, and to discover the latest products and services from local outdoor brands and startups.

Alongside the market, there will also be a local photography contest where cash prizes will be given away to the top three winners.

Angela Petruzzelli, the head of marketing for WindsorEvents.ca, says they want to bring the community together.

"Just showcase some of the smaller businesses in town that might be struggling with getting their businesses and products in front of the community. So that's going to be taking place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m."

She says they're expecting a good turnout.

"We're expecting a little over 1,000 attendees. We are doing a photo contest and that's going to bring out a lot of people, and we also have some really great exhibitors, local businesses in town, so it's going to be a really fun event."

Petruzzelli says there will be a ton of booths set up.

"A lot of businesses that are promoting really incredible products, we're very picky about showcasing people that we think need more exposure - small businesses mostly. And it's going to be a lot of fun, a lot of energy in the room."

The event is free to enter, and will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 14.

The LaSalle Event Centre is located at 970 Front Road.

