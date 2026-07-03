Windsor Enwin crew helps with power restoration in Woodstock area

Enwin Utilities Ltd. has deployed a crew to help with power restoration efforts in the Woodstock area after thunderstorms and high winds caused widespread outages across the province.

With about 90,000 customers without power in Ontario on Thursday, restoration efforts remain ongoing and deployment locations may change as needs continue to evolve.

“As utilities across Ontario respond to significant storm damage, we are proud to support the collective restoration effort,” said Jim Brown, Chief Operating Officer - Hydro. “Through mutual aid partnerships, utilities work together during major outage events to help restore power safely and efficiently while continuing to maintain reliable service for customers at home.”

Enwin says these deployments will have no impact on the reliability of electricity service for Windsor Enwin customers. Operations across Windsor remain fully staffed, equipped, and ready to respond to any service needs within Enwin and E.L.K. Energy’s service territories.

Enwin is participating in this mutual aid effort at the request of the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG).