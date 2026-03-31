The Windsor Spitfires are one win away from a sweep.

The Spitfires won 2-1 Tuesday night in Game 3 of the first-round OHL playoffs against the Guelph Storm.

Rookie John McLaughlin scoring twice, once in the first period and the other on an empty-netter in the third.

Guelph scored with just 34 seconds left in the game.

Windsor goalie Joey Costanzo was named first star of the game, making 27 saves.

Game 4 will be played on Thursday night in Guelph with puck-drop set for 7:07 p.m.

The pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:52 p.m. on AM800.