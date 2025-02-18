A man wanted in connection to two different drug trafficking investigations in Windsor has been arrested in British Columbia after being on the run for more than two years.

In April 2021, Brian Gosse was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges after the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit seized two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 112 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, and $8,000 in cash.

While out on bail, Gosse was arrested on additional drug trafficking charges later that same year, with police seizing 986 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 245 grams of cocaine, 161 grams of fentanyl, and over $16,000 in cash during that investigation.

Gosse was again released on bail with conditions that included electronic monitoring, but police say he removed his electronic-monitoring device in August 2023 and went into hiding.

As a result of an investigation, Windsor Police bail compliance officers successfully tracked Gosse to Kelowna, B.C., and with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, he was taken into custody on Feb. 11, 2025.

Along with his original drug-related charges, Gosse now faces five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. The unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who violate their judicial release orders are held accountable.

