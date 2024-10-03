Two men are facing charges following a drug bust in Windsor.

On Wednesday, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) located and arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of trafficking drugs.



A search of his vehicle resulted in 86 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of crack cocaine, 128 tablets of oxycodone, 87 tablets of Dilaudid, 4 tablets of K100 morphine, and $2,065 in Canadian currency being seized by police.



Later that day, DIGS officers located and arrested a second 22-year-old on suspicion of trafficking drugs.



Officers seized a further $2,090 in Canadian currency, 79 grams of cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, 192 tablets of oxycodone, 16 tablets of Dilaudid, and 2 tablets of hydromorphone.



Police say the total value of drugs seized from the two vehicles was $33,252.



Following the arrests, a search warrant at a residence in the 8600 block of McHugh Street where $22,480 in Canadian currency and $70 in U.S. currency was seized.



The suspects are facing numerous counts of possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

