A Windsor driver has been charged following a collision with an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

At 9:30 p.m. on January 1, a member of the OPP was involved in a crash with a vehicle who was driving the wrong way on Highway 3 near County Road 8 in Lakeshore.

As a result of the collision, the officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 42-year-old driver was arrested and has been charged with impaired driving, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol level above 80, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and failure to stop after an accident.

The driver's license has been suspended for 90-days, and their vehicle impounded for one week.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court later this month to answer to the charges.