Windsor driver charged with impaired driving in Leamington

A 34-year-old Windsor resident is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Leamington.

OPP says officers conducted a vehicle stop on Erie Street South at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 14.

A woman was arrested and charged with impaired operation by alcohol and drugs, failing or refusing to comply with a demand and refusing to provide a breath sample as a novice driver.

She is also facing several Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving without a valid permit, improper vehicle lighting and violating G1 licence conditions.

Police say a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Windsor’s Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 6, 2027.