A 24-year-old from Windsor is facing charges after a single vehicle collision on the 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say that on April 2, at roughly 6:50 a.m. the vehicle was involved in a collision in the ditch along Highway 401 in Chatham.

The Windsor driver was charged with careless driving.

Police are asking anyone that may have been in the area and has dash-cam footage, or that may have witnessed the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.