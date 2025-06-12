Provincial police have laid charges against a Windsor driver for carrying an insecure load.

OPP tweeted a picture on Wednesday of a pickup truck with what appeared to be a large tree in the truck bed.

The truck was pulled over on Tuesday afternoon on County Road 22 east of Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

OPP remind drivers that they are responsible for anything they're hauling.

"For your safety and the safety of all other motorists on the road, secure your load by having it tied down and marked. If it means making multiple trips with a smaller load, then choose the safest option," said Constable Steven Duguay.

A 38-year-old was charged with: