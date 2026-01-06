A Windsor driver is facing charges, including careless driving, following a crash involving a transport truck and a tow truck on Highway 11 in the Muskoka region.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Bracebridge OPP and a tow truck operator were responding to an earlier single-vehicle crash when police say a transport truck crashed into the tow truck.

No injuries were reported.

Charges for the 27-year-old transport truck driver include careless driving and failing to move into another lane for an emergency vehicle or tow truck.

"This incident serves as an important reminder of the risks faced by tow truck operators, emergency responders, and roadside assistance workers who routinely perform their duties in active traffic," said the OPP in the news release.

Safety messaging

The OPP urges motorists to abide by the following safety practices when approaching stopped vehicles with flashing lights:

Slowing down and moving over when approaching emergency vehicles, tow trucks or construction workers.

Increasing the distance from workers, vehicles or equipment working near live lanes of traffic.

Remaining alert for changing road conditions.

Allowing for extra time to react when approaching stopped vehicles.

-With files from CTV Barrie