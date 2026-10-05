Windsor driver charged after multiple traffic complaints on Highway 401

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file image. Thu., Sept. 24, 2026. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Charges have been laid after multiple traffic complaints against a driver in Lakeshore.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say officers investigated multiple complaints on Friday, October 2, around 10 a.m.

Police say the complaints involved a similar vehicle on Highway 401 near Manning Road.

A 36-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged.

The driver has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, driving with an open container of liquor, obstruct a plate, and stunt driving.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court next month.