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Windsor driver charged after multiple traffic complaints on Highway 401

By
Rob Hindi
OPP cruiser An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file image. Thu., Sept. 24, 2026. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

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Charges have been laid after multiple traffic complaints against a driver in Lakeshore.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say officers investigated multiple complaints on Friday, October 2, around 10 a.m.

Police say the complaints involved a similar vehicle on Highway 401 near Manning Road.

A 36-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged.

The driver has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, driving with an open container of liquor, obstruct a plate, and stunt driving.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court next month.