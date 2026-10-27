Windsor driver charged after Lakeshore traffic complaint

An undated exterior photo of the sign at the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police detachment. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

A traffic complaint in Lakeshore has resulted in multiple charges being laid.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say officers investigated a traffic complaint on Monday afternoon on Desjardins Street.

Police have not released much information but say a 34-year-old driver from Windsor was arrested and charged.

The driver is facing a list of charges, including operation while impaired, drive vehicle with cannabis readily available, drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available, driving without insurance, and driving without a validated permit.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court in December to answer to the charges.