A 58-year-old from Windsor has been charged after a crash in Middlesex County.

According to provincial police, officers were called to Cherry Hill Road in Thames Centre around 6:30 Thursday morning after a truck hit a train bridge.

Police had Cherry Hill between Dundas Street and Evelyn Drive closed while the truck was removed.

The roadway has since reopened.

Police say there were no injuries and the driver has been charged with careless driving.