A 62-year-old from Windsor has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm after a two-vehicle crash in Brooke-Alvinston.

Lambton County OPP along with Lambton Emergency Medical Services and South Enniskillen Fire Department were called to the area of Inwood Road and Aberfeldy Line Wednesday afternoon for a collision involving a cube van and pick-up truck.

According to police, both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say sections of the roads near the intersection were closed for about two hours.