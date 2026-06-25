Windsor doctor reinstated seven years after admitting to sexual relationship with patient - Clone

A Windsor doctor has been reinstated seven years after admitting to a sexual relationship with a patient.

Haider Hasnain, now 60, was barred from practicing medicine in 2019 after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

In its decision from 2019, the Discipline Committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) found Dr. Hasnain “engaged in a sexual relationship with (a patient) for about seven or eight months” in 2009.

The patient went to Dr. Hasnain for laser treatments.

According to the CPSO decision, at the time Dr. Hasnain was in the midst of a separation, struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder related to “physical and psychological abuse he experienced during his marriage.”

“I was blinded by the fact that this (patient relationship) could cause real harm,” Dr. Hasnain is quoted in a report from a professional boundaries coach. “I was willfully blind at that time in 2009 but have learned the lessons of that year.”

Since losing his licence to practice medicine, the CPSO says Hasnain has “undertaken considerable and longstanding measures to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Hasnain has completed dozens of therapy sessions and completed three courses in professional boundaries from medical schools.

He has also, according to the CPSO, settled a civil lawsuit against the female patient and paid her $75,000 in restitution.

“At this point, (Hasnain) has no physical or mental health issues that would affect his ability to return to work and practice medicine safely,” the CPSO found in its June 9, 2026 decision.

They say Hasnain is now under a strict self-care routine and is regularly involved with activities at his mosque.

Even though his privileges to practice medicine are being reinstated, Hasnain will be under supervision - by a doctor appointed by the CPSO – for at least the next 10 months.

He will also face unannounced inspections of his practice and patient records.

Its’ not clear by the CPSO decision or its website where Dr. Hasnain will practice medicine so he could not be reached for comment.