Windsor doctor donates $100K to honour late wife’s cancer care legacy

Dr. David Boyer and his daughter Caroline presenting two $50,000 checks to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

A Windsor doctor is honouring his late wife with a $100,000 donation to support cancer care in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. David Boyer is making two donations in memory of his late wife, Robin, who passed away from cancer in July 2025 at the age of 66.

Boyer and his daughter Caroline announced Wednesday that $50,000 will go to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation’s inpatient oncology program and $50,000 to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The donation will help fund vital equipment needs, such as vein finders, as well as staff wellness initiatives and education opportunities for oncology nurses.

Before she passed away, Robin Boyer expressed that she wanted to do something to make the jobs and lives of the nurses easier after receiving medical treatment and care from the staff at both the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre and the 4North and 4West units at the Met Campus.

Boyer says his wife saw how hard the hospital staff worked.

“It’s very non-specific and left to interpretation by administration here, and fortunately the staff and administration came together with a list of medical devices as well as some training for the nursing staff to enhance their care of patients here at Windsor Regional,” he says.

Boyer says his wife was a very caring person, and they had some very frank discussions about what she wanted to do when they knew her chances of survival weren’t great.

“Very quiet and not one to promote herself at all but also anxious to contribute somehow to the hospital,” he says.

Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation Executive Director Houida Kassem says the donation is significant for both organizations.

“Doctor Boyer and his daughter presenting this check meant so much to us from the perspective of what it’s going to do to people in our community that require assistance,” she says.

Robin Boyer was born in London, Ontario, and earned her biology degree from Western University, where she also met Dr. David Boyer. The couple later lived in Calgary and Dundas before settling in Lakeshore to raise their family.