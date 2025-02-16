The Windsor and District Labour Council has endorsed all four Windsor-Essex NDP candidates for the provincial election.

The group announced Wednesday that they would be endorsing incumbent Windsor-West candidate Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Gemma Grey-Hall, Essex candidate Rachael Mills, and Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidate Christian Sachs.

The WDLC represents more than 31,000 workers from over 40 affiliates in the Windsor-Essex region.

Current Premier Doug Ford called for an election at the end of January, with the election set to take place on February 27.

Mario Spagnuolo, Interim President of the Windsor and District Labour Council, says Doug Ford and his PC government have not followed through on promises to improve items such as healthcare and affordable housing.

"Wait times at ER's has increased, he said that was going to be a priority for his government and they've completely failed. The NDP platform contains recruitment of 3,500 new doctors which we know people need family doctors, and it also includes the hiring of 15,000 new nurses and recruiting them, retaining them."

He says Doug Ford started his campaign in Windsor West - an area Lisa Gretzky has represented for over 10 years.

"She's definitely a target because she's vocal. She has spoken up, and she has been what the official opposition is supposed to do, and that is to keep the government accountable, and she's done a fantastic job doing that. But she's one who cares. The other candidates are all involved in the community as well, Gemma Grey-Hall has been a regular attendee of the Labour Council meetings, every month she's there."

Spagnuolo says the council is stressing the importance of voting.

"What we don't want is a government to be formed based on a minority of voices. We want the majority of Ontarians out there, letting their voice be heard, and so we're really hoping that by going to the doors will increase voter turnout this round because the last election was dismal."

The province recorded the lowest voter turnout in history during the 2022 election, with just about 43.5 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot.

Ford stated his main reason for calling the snap election was due to tariff threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian goods.

The provincial election wasn't scheduled until June 2026.