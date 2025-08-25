A Windsor business is fundraising to help support the families of two teens who tragically died in a jet ski crash on Lake St. Clair.

As of Sunday, Marco’s Original Italian Diner is offering their usual $22 large pizza special with a catch – that $2 from each order goes to the families of Ava Sussums and Hailey Scatterty.

“I understand as a parent, you’d never want to go through some tragedy like this. You’re never prepared for a tragedy like this because it’s so young,” owner Marco Malizia told CTV News.

Scatterty, 17, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a jet ski crash on Aug. 14, involving four girls.

Sussums, 16, was originally deemed to have life-threatening injuries from the crash before OPP confirmed on Aug. 21 she had died. Two more girls, ages 15 and 17, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Malizia, who was vacationing near the crash when it happened and was among the first to respond, said his family wanted to find a way to show support.

“It’s because we were there firsthand, and I have the opportunity with having the restaurant to do something, I wanted to see if maybe we could help a little bit more, because I understand it’s a hard time,” Malizia noted.

Since posting about the fundraising effort online, their social media post has been shared more than 1,000 times as of Sunday evening.

On its first day of fundraising, the Wyandotte Street East diner was filled with orders from residents who wanted to chip in.

“We had a lot of people come out and even give extra donations, which is really great,” Malizia added.

Overwhelming amounts of pizza orders have the business owner considering an expanded fundraiser to ensure everyone receives their orders in a timely manner.

He said they may include entrees or chicken wing specials.

Because Malizia is keeping the price at the same cost as the usual special, the $2 comes out of his bottom line.

“My mother always told me, you do what you do, and God will repay you in the end. Wasn’t something I wanted to be rewarded for, or praised, it was just something I wanted to do for the family,” he remarked.

Before creating the fundraiser, Malizia said his wife reached out to the families of Scatterty and Sussums to receive permission.

“They were very, very happy, very honoured and thankful that we’re doing something for them,” Malizia said.

The fundraising special is expected to continue until Sept. 7.