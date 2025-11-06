A new chapter has been announced for the home of the Harrow Hawks.

Essex has sold the century-old high school to a Windsor developer to build residential homes.

Horizon Investment Holdings plans to build 160 new units on the 3.4 acre site.

The company says the homes will be a mix of two-storey townhomes and three-storey six plexes, with a mix of ownership and rental opportunities.

Although she won't say how much Horizon paid for the site, Mayor Sherry Bondy says it's more than 700-thousand dollars the town paid for the old Harrow High School when they bought it in 2021.

The developer also plans to create community space by preserving 7,000 square feet of the old high school as an homage to its history.