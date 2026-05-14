Windsor-Detroit Tunnel traffic expected to rise with Blue Jays in town, CEO says

Officials with the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel say they are approaching the busiest travel weekend of the year.

Combining the Victoria Day holiday, plus the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Detroit Tigers for a series at Comerica Park, will lead to increased traffic at the tunnel says CEO Tal Czudner.

“The busiest weekends of the year is always when the Blue Jays are in town. It just shows you how much, you know, love there is for that 401 rivalry with the Tigers and the Jays,” he said.

Czudner said to be mindful of the 90 minutes leading up to the first pitch.

“Friday night first pitch is at 6:40 p.m., so if you have dinner reservation for 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., you probably need to budget yourself a few extra minutes,” Czudner said.

“Same thing on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Discretionary travel is still down a little bit. Canada to the U.S., but, I can say with you know happiness that the tunnel traffic really isn’t down. Folks have been really loyal.”

The Tigers vs. Blue Jays games go Friday at 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 1:10 p.m., and Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at 8 p.m., with a possible Sunday matchup for Game 7.

Czudner reminds travellers not to cross the border with cannabis or firearms.

“Be cognizant of what you’re bringing in, what you’re not bringing in. You don’t want to have cannabis. You don’t want to have firearms,” he said.

“You can check the CBSA and the CBP websites for specific regulations regarding fruit, poultry, things like that.”

The CBSA encourages travellers to read and follow all of their travel tips before arriving at the border.