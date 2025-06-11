The toll to cross into the United States through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel increased by 50 cents this week.

As of Sunday, motorists who pay by card spend $7.75 Canadian to cross from downtown Windsor into the United States. It marks the second consecutive 50-cent hike after a similar move to start the year.

Tal Czudner, the CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, told CTV News they always aimed to phase in the $1 increase to ease the impact on wallets.

“Rather than hit everybody at once, we decided we would just edge it in a little bit,” Czudner said.

Because it is self-funded, Czudner noted that the tolls help pay for capital projects, maintenance, and a dividend to the City of Windsor.

Despite a recent dip in visits, believed to be tied to tensions between Canada and the U.S., Czudner said the increases were already planned.

In recent months, border traffic is down about four per cent at the tunnel. Though tolls are typically increased every two years, he couldn’t confirm that trend would continue.

“Listen, the folks in Ottawa and Washington, they’re going to figure stuff out,” Czudner said. “The world seems to be changing a fair amount, so I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in a month, let alone six months.”

When asked, Czudner noted he couldn’t say how significantly usage would have to fall to force another toll hike.

The increase did not impact the cost for Nexpress users, who will still pay $5.90.

At the Ambassador Bridge, the toll remains $12 Canadian following an increase earlier this year.