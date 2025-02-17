The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is set to close for a few hours on Sunday Feb. 23 while the annual emergency response exercise is conducted.

The tunnel is closed twice a year, once for the marathon and another for emergency exercises.

Tal Czudner, CEO, Windsor-Detroit tunnel corporation says the exercise will include Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor EMS, Windsor Police and Canada Border Services Agency, along with Detroit partners including Detroit Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Detroit Fire and Homeland Security.

"We all get to work on some of the important things that may happen," he said. "So if things do happen we're ready to handle it and ready to communicate amongst our own companies, agencies on this side of the border, but also on the American side as well."

He says the partnership between the two cities is still as strong as ever.

"I do want to emphazise that regardless of what is happening policitally, there's still really strong ties between our two cities, and our two countries, and the tunnel is one of those unique engineering marvels that is owned jointly by the City of Windsor and the City of Detroit," Czudner said.

Czudner says the tunnel will close at 7 a.m. and is usually reopened before 10 a.m.

"You can check with our socials, just to show that we're open, but realistically if you're going shopping and you're leaving at 8:30 a.m., stop at Cafe March 21 or some place downtown to grab a coffee, then just go over a few minutes later."

During the closure, the Ambassador Bridge will be the only way into and from the United States.