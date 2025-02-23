The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is set to close for a few hours on Sunday Feb. 23 while the annual emergency response exercise is conducted.

The tunnel is closed twice a year, once for the marathon and another for emergency exercises.

The exercise will include Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor EMS, Windsor Police, along with Detroit partners including Detroit Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Detroit Fire and Homeland Security.

The tunnel will close at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

During the closure, the Ambassador Bridge will be the only way into and from the United States.