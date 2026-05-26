Windsor-Detroit Tunnel remains open during Grand Prix weekend, but motorists encouraged to plan ahead

(Following the record-setting weekend for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the three-day festival of speed, sound and family fun will again return to the streets of the Motor City from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2024. Tickets for 2024 go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy of DetroitGP.com))

Plan ahead if you’re using the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel this week or weekend.

The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix takes place in downtown Detroit starting on Friday, affecting traffic and the tunnel.

Tal Czudner, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the tunnel, says the tunnel will remain open, but traffic is being re-routed.

“Take the tunnel through, clear customs, turn right,” says Czudner. Getting back from Detroit to Windsor is a tad more complicated. The only route that is available to you is 375, and you just got to make your way through a couple of signs, and then you’ll be able to make a left off of Jefferson, right into the tunnel."

He says it’s gone pretty smooth at the tunnel since the return of the Grand Prix to downtown Detorit.

“Honestly, it isn’t that bad,” he says. “Again, Windsor to Detroit is super easy; not really any change at all. You’re coming back; give yourselves a few extra minutes. It’s actually pretty cool to be right next to the cars when they’re going 230 kilometres an hour and you’re safely going 50 kilometres an hour.”

Czudner says motorists should give themselves a few extra minutes.

“Windsor to Detroit is a piece of cake,” says Czudner. “Detroit Fire, Detroit police and the Grand Prix executives do a nice job from a communications perspective.”

He says some of the road closures are already happening in Detroit and signs are up.

Czudner says it will take a couple of days to clear up the area completely from the Grand Prix.

The event kicks off on Friday and runs until Sunday.