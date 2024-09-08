The city of Detroit will be jam packed with sports fans on Sunday as the Detroit Lions kick off their first home game of the NFL season.

The Lions will welcome the Los Angeles Rams for an 8:20 p.m. start.

Despite the game not starting until the evening, the city is expected to be busy all day with fans gathering to tail-gate and celebrate the start of the season.

Tal Czudner, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, says workers at the tunnel will be ready for the busy day, and is asking those crossing over into the U.S. to be prepared with their documents to make the process quicker.

He says be prepared for an approximate 30 minute wait time.

"The nice thing about the Detroit Lions is the fans go early, so it actually spreads out the time in which you're going to go over. So normally about an hour before a game it's busy, but with the Lions it's a little bit unique, their volume will start about three hours before the game."



He says it's important for everyone to have their documents ready.



"Get your cards ready, if everybody has a NEXUS card obviously you can use the NEXUS lanes. Now going to Detroit, the NEXUS lanes will be open but coming back at midnight on Sunday there likely won't be any NEXUS lanes open, it'll be just regular lanes open. But just make sure you've got everything ready, and enjoy the game, and cheer like crazy."



Czudner says coming back to Windsor may take a bit longer than normal following the game.



"There's not a whole lot of other traffic at that time, it does make it a little bit easier, the vast majority of the people coming back will be coming back from the Lions game. So, normally it takes five minutes, expect it to take about 20 minutes or so."



Czudner is reminding the public to not bring any alcohol back over the border.

The Transit Windsor Special Events bus has sold out for the evening.

The Lions lost last season in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.