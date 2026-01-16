If the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is part of your morning commute, expect longer wait times.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation Chief Executive Officer Tal Czudner says morning wait times have recently increased.

He says what used to be a 10- to 12-minute commute is now 15 to 20 minutes.

Czudner feels the toll rate increase at the Ambassador Bridge has played a role, along with increased levels of security.

"Our friends at the Ambassador Bridge made the decision to bump their rates up to $14 each way, and if you have an Nexpress Card, which I would suggest you do, you cross at the tunnel for $5.90 from Windsor to Detroit," says Czudner. "So we always accomodated a good amount of morning commuters and now that group of commuters has bumped up in the morning."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

He says the morning commute between 6:15 and 7:45 is generally taking a few minutes longer to cross for commuters.

"It's still an international border crossing, and we know that there's a fair amount of stuff happening in the United States, but sometimes there are increased levels of security, and if they used to ask you three questions before, now they're going to ask you five," he says. "So it's probably going to take 20 minutes."

Czudner is suggesting motorists should arrive at the tunnel between 5:45 and 5:50 to beat a fair amount of the commuters.