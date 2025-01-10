The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is expected to be very busy as the Detroit Auto Show officially opens.

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show begins today at Huntington Place and it will be open to the public until January 20.

This show often draws large crowds into downtown Detroit, and speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Tal Czudner, the CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, says this weekend and next weekend is expected to be very busy.

Czudner says he recommends those who are driving over themselves, opposed to taking the tunnel bus, to book their parking ahead of time.

While the Auto Show is ongoing the next two weeks, downtown Detroit will be busy with a number of other events such as the Red Wings games, Pistons games, and the Lions games when they begin playoffs.

Czudner says people are very excited for this year's event.

"I expect the tunnel to be really busy honestly starting Saturday up until Monday the 20th, there's a lot of hype about the Auto Show. Moving it back to the winter was key because it gives people the opportunity to get out of the house when it's cold and go do something cool."

He says there a number of tunnel busses heading over to the event.

"And then if you're taking the tunnel bus it generally is going to run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. during the Auto Show. And you'll want to book that ahead of time, so you'll have to go on and book that."

Czudner says sporting events will cause more delays.

"So my suggestion is to be really aware of next Saturday and Sunday because it's going to be hopping in Detroit because the Lions will be hosting a playoff game. The time is undetermined, the rumours are that it's going to be next Sunday afternoon."

The Auto Show will feature exotic supercars, the latest Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette models, electric vehicles, and the newly crowned 2025 vehicles of the year.

Wait times at the tunnel can be found by clicking here, while information on this year's Detroit Auto Show can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Kyle Horner