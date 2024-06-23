The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Sunday morning for an emergency response exercise.

The annual event involves the Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire and Rescue, Essex-Windsor EMS, and the Canada Border Services Agency on the Canadian side of the crossing.



On the U.S. side of the tunnel, Detroit Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Detroit Fire Department, and Homeland Security are involved.



As a result of the exercise, the tunnel will be closed to all traffic on Sunday, June 23, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

