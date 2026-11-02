Windsor-Detroit Tunnel celebrates 96 years on Tuesday

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is celebrating 96 years of connecting Canada and the United States beneath the Detroit River.

The tunnel officially opened to traffic on November 3, 1930, after just 26 months of construction. Built using nine immersed steel tube sections placed on the floor of the Detroit River, it was the first international underwater vehicle tunnel in the world.

To mark the anniversary, tunnel staff will hand out commemorative gifts and tunnel-themed swag to customers crossing on Tuesday while supplies last.

Asked why the crossing remains important nearly a century later, Tunnel CEO Tal Czudner pointed to the unique relationship between the two border cities.

“I think we have two big cities who are connected in a lot of ways, economically, socially. A lot of Windsorites have made it to Detroit to celebrate championship parades and teams. A lot of people had a rite of passage in the Michigan area. They’d come over and they’d celebrate their 19th birthday in Windsor,” Czudner said.

Nearly a century after opening, he says daily commuters remain some of its most frequent users.

“Our busiest time of the week is 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. All the people who live in Windsor, Essex, and work in Detroit, they take the tunnel to get to work,” he said.

Since the Gordie Howe International Bridge opened, Czudner says tunnel traffic is down about 12 to 13 per cent, but he believes improving Canada-U.S. relations could help reverse that trend.

“We obviously want our American friends to come over here and spend money. We have [Windsor International Film Festival] this week, what a great opportunity for Americans to come over and enjoy the best of what Windsor-Essex has to offer,” Czudner said.

“Here’s my expectation: January, February, I think we’ll go down to a single digit drop and I think we can live with that.”

The tunnel is now just four years away from its centennial celebration in 2030.

Mayor Cecil Jackson of Windsor and Mayor Frank Murphy of Detroit were among the dignitaries who took part in the tunnel’s opening ceremonies nearly a century ago.