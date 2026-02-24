Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada has confirmed that Charl van Niekerk, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), has stepped down.

van Niekerk stepped down effective Jan. 16, moving to the role of chief capital officer at Metrolinx.

Charbel (Chuck) Andary was appointed as the interim CEO for one year, or until a new CEO is appointed. Andary previously served as the WDBA’s Chief Legal Officer.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada said in a statement to CTV News that plans are in the works to fill the position permanently.