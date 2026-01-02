The City of Windsor has rejected a Freedom of Information request filed by CTV News Windsor.

We requested access to the legal settlement for Chris Nepszy, who was fired in 2023.

Nepszy filed a $1.5 million statement of claim in 2024 alleging the municipality operated in a top-down culture of corruption.

The city filed a statement of defence, accusing Nepszy of trying to embarass City Hall because he couldn't do his job.

In mid-November 2025, the city and Nepszy's lawyers confirmed a settlement had been reached but both sides wouldn't comment further citing non-disclosure agreements.

Now, the city has denied a request to see the settlement - and whether any taxpayer dollars were paid out - through the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

It was denied, citing labour negotiations with an employee.