Windsor's Parking Services co-ordinator says the city does not send out text messages reminding people to pay their parking tickets.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Bill Kralovensky says the city is aware of a scam going on, where a text message is being sent 'supposedly from the city' telling individuals their parking tickets are due.

He says the city received about 30 calls on Wednesday about the text and scam.



"Yesterday we got inundated with a bunch of calls," he says. "Apparently there's some scams going on out there, City of Windsor texting people, hey your parking tickets are due. We don't text anybody, nobody in the City of Windsor, no department whatsoever."



Kralovensky says the scam is not only happening in Windsor, it's happening in other municipalities.



"I talk to counterparts in different municipalities, they're getting hit with the same thing," says Kralovensky.



He says this scam hits home since it's his department being impacted.



"If you got a text message and you paid a ticket, please give us a call, let us investigate and we can see what we can do to assist you in it," he says.

Kralovensky says if received a text message about the scam to contact the city or police.



He says he's not aware of anyone falling victim to the scam.

Kralovensky says if the city wants to get in touch with residents about tickets or fines, they'll be sent a letter in the mail.

