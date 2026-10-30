Windsor cracks Uber’s top 10 party cities list

Windsor has made Uber’s Nightlife Index.

The index was released on Wednesday, with Windsor being ranked eighth out of 10 for top partying cities in Canada.

It’s the 5th year for the index, which uses aggregated, anonymized insights from Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber Canada says this year’s index tracks the past year’s late-night trends, from the cities that party the hardest to Canadians’ favourite morning-after cures.

London sits atop the list as the top partying city in Canada, followed by Winnipeg, Lethbridge, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Toronto.

AM800-News-Windsor-Nightlife-Ariius Inside Windsor's Ariius Nightclub on Ouellette Ave. in downtown Windsor. (Ariius Nightclub Facebook page)

According to the index, Canadians are reaching for a mix of breakfast classics and caffeine fixes after a night out, including hot coffee, hash browns, breakfast wraps, bagels, and iced coffee.

The index also says late-night delivery isn’t just for snacks, as Canadians’ top late-night convenience orders (between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.) include bathroom tissue, ice cubes, and condoms, as well as ibuprofen tablets, and allergy tablets.

Based on the index, Uber says Halloween keeps Canadians out later than usual, with celebrations extending well into the night.