Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee will consider a rezoning request for land on Howard Avenue near Holburn Street to allow a six-storey apartment building.

The proposal includes 90 rental units and more than 110 parking spaces, with vehicle access from Holburn Street only.

At a public open house, some nearby residents previously raised concerns about height and neighbourhood character, while city planners say the site is specifically designated for intensification.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie says he’s not prepared to support the proposal without firm infrastructure commitments along Howard Avenue.

He says questions for administration Monday will focus on what’s in the capital plan and what residents along the corridor can expect in the medium term.

"There needs to be a specific and one hundred per cent commitment to the improvement of Howard Avenue through that stretch for development to be able to reasonably proceed in the corridor," McKenzie said.

He said while the city believes this project can proceed, he’s focused on whether future developments can be supported.

"There is capacity that is in place, I’m acknowledging that, but I know there’s two or three, at least, in the queue that are coming behind this one," he said.

"What I want to see is a clear commitment to do what needs to be done along Howard Avenue from all of the civil works standpoint."

McKenzie said the issue isn’t growth, it’s whether the city is ready for it.

"I’ve been fighting for housing in our community for additional housing supply, but I do not support unsustainable housing intensification," he said.

McKenzie noted council approved intensification along Cabana Road after investing tens of millions of dollars in road, sewer, and stormwater upgrades.

The committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday.