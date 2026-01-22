A Windsor city councillor says there's consideration underway to require the installation of more detailed signage on future development sites.

The idea sparked from ongoing concerns from residents who say they were unaware developments were taking place and they did not get to submit their input.

Ward 7 coun. Angelo Marignani said the signs would provide specific development information, and more importantly, when the public consultation date is.

"People who are walking their dogs, people who are driving by, have that accountable information in front of them, and there and then, they can make that choice. Now if they choose to ignore it, well, that's their choice too, but, at the same time, if you are truly interested you wouldn't be taken by surprise by it because there was that due diligence to get the information out," he said.

He said the idea came from looking at best practices used in other municipalities.

"One of the most important things that we can do as a city council is be as informative as possible to the people we serve. That way they don't feel that they were taken by surprise, you know, all of a sudden this is coming up here, no one told me, when did this happen, that sort of thing," said Marignani.

Marignani said he’s been discussing with his council counterparts ways to involve residents earlier in the process so they feel part of the solution and not blindsided when council decides to move ahead with major projects.

"I'm noticing that theme in all the meetings, well we didn't know, we didn't get that information. There's obviously a deficiency there. How can we improve it, what are other communities doing to improve it. This is one of the tools they're using and I think it's a great idea," he said.

Marignani said he would like the practice to be implemented this year however it still needs to be worked out at the Development and Heritage Standing Committee.