Windsor council to revisit debate over meeting start times

FILE - A meeting of the city council in council chambers at Windsor City Hall. January, 2025.

Should Windsor city council revise its meeting start times?

A staff report says no, but residents who took part in a public survey say yes.

Council will discuss a report on Monday that recommends meetings remain at 10 a.m., even though a public survey found many residents would prefer a later start.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani says he’s listening to what residents are asking for and believes a 4 p.m. start could be the best compromise.

“Our bosses are basically the people who live in East Riverside, Forest Glade. What do they want? Well, they’re saying they want a later time. So I want a later time,” Marignani said.

He says a 4 p.m. start would provide advantages over the current schedule, creating opportunities to resolve questions before debate begins.

“For example, when we started with the 4 p.m. start times earlier in this term, if you had any questions from the consolidated agenda, you could go to administration before the council meeting and get that clarification,” said Marignani.

“That clarification was so important in having an effective council meeting.”

In December 2023, council voted 6-5 to move meetings from their long-standing 4 p.m. start time to 10 a.m. The change was made to cut overtime costs.

This latest report estimates evening meetings would add about $27,000 a year in overtime costs, but Marignani says resident access is important.

“Really, it’s a lot of money, but it’s serving the people. It’s addressing the needs of the people that we serve. So if that’s what they want, if 51% wins or says 51%, you know, we are a democracy, they win,” he said.

Marignani says while he can work with any meeting schedule, he’d be most confident with a 4 p.m. start time.

The rest of council will weigh in during Monday’s meeting.