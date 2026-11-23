The debate over when Windsor city council should meet is returning to the council table.

Council will consider a report Monday that asks members to decide on council and committee start times for 2027, while also reviewing broader governance issues including committee structure, compensation, ward boundaries and the potential for a deputy mayor role.

Council meetings currently begin at 10 a.m., after the previous council voted in 2023 to move away from the longstanding evening schedule.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt says residents he spoke with during the recent election campaign want meetings moved later in the day.

“Historically we’ve had a 6 p.m. start time and that is what I hear from everybody that they would like to see council go back to just for civic engagement, for candidate recruitment when it comes to election time,” Holt said.

He says accessibility for residents should be a priority.

“A lot of people work during the day, and it’s not in council’s and city hall’s service to be making it more difficult for them to engage with city hall. So I am all for changing the start time,” he said.

The report going to council does not recommend a specific start time. Instead, it asks the newly elected council to provide direction on whether meetings should remain at 10 a.m. or move later in the day.

Holt says he will push for a 6 p.m. start time.

“That way people can come home, have dinner with their family and then make their way to council chambers if there’s something on the agenda that they’re interested in or they just want to keep up on on current events,” Holt said.

A city survey conducted last year found 51 per cent of respondents preferred a 6 p.m. start time, compared to 29 per cent who preferred the current 10 a.m. start.

A previous administration report warned a return to evening meetings could add between $19,000 and $27,000 annually in staffing and overtime costs.