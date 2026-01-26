Windsor City Council has a decision to make about the future of Peche Island and funding work to save its inland ponds.

As part of Monday's 2026 budget deliberations, council will discuss the potential financial impact and risks associated with addressing water flow issues on the island.

A report going to the meeting details how the proposed 2026 Capital Budget includes $600,000 in funding this year for a dedicated Peche Island-specific capital project, while the city's natural areas management program capital fund currently has $200,000 available that could also be used for the work.

It has been estimated the cost of the restoration project could be between $800,000 and $900,000.

Sediment has been building and has impacted the water flow in a canal beneath the legacy bridge on the island, located in the upper Detroit River near the mouth of Lake St. Clair, and the concern is that if the situation is not addressed very soon, the lack of water flow will turn the inland ponds into a wetland and create major hurdles for restoration in the future.

Council voted in November 2025 to start filling out the paperwork for the lengthy permitting process required for approvals from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to dredge up a canal that runs through the island and create a rock revetment to prevent clogging issues from happening again.

The city is facing a tight timeline to address the issue and receive the necessary permits for the work as to not impact fish spawning season along with other environmental considerations.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says through conversations with the Essex Region Conservation Authority there is a pathway forward to dredge out the inland channels.

"There is the opportunity to get some federal and provincial grants that will help offset almost all of the expense," he says. "If we're successful, this will be a very good news story in terms of the cost for the residents of the city. Even if we don't unlock the grants, I think this is essential work that we have to undertake because if we don't, this will turn into a wetland."

Dilkens says they want to make sure they keep the inside of the island alive.

"It is beautiful, and it's worth protecting and worth preserving. I think the money we set aside is money well spent. Also, if we can unlock the grants from the federal and provincial governments, it shouldn't cost taxpayers in the city of Windsor very much," he says.

Dilkens adds the less money from the property tax base that they have to spend, the better, but if they can't get funding through other programs, council needs to be prepared to move either way.

Peche Island is a 79-acre island owned by the City of Windsor and is a municipal park that is accessible by boat.

The island was purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883 before being sold in 1907.

The whisky maker used the island as a summer home, and his buildings included a stable, a large home, a greenhouse, and an icehouse.