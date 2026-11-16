Windsor council set to be sworn in Monday night

Windsor’s newly elected council will officially take office Monday evening during an inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Theatre, marking the start of the 2026-2030 term.

Returning Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says the event is largely ceremonial, with the city clerk swearing in council members and Fred Francis as mayor before he delivers an inaugural address outlining priorities for the new four-year term.

McKenzie says he’ll be listening for how Francis plans to tackle several major issues facing the city.

“Addressing housing, the challenges we’re facing in our downtown core, certainly we have major infrastructure challenges. There’s budgetary pressure that we’re going to be facing. We’re heading into budget right now. Of course, there’s ongoing headwinds as it relates to the relationship with the United States and the tariffs that have been implemented and the impact on our community and certainly the impact on the automotive sector and manufacturing has been top of mind recently,” McKenzie said.

He says inauguration night carries a different tone than a typical council meeting.

“It’s a celebration of hope and optimism where you have a new council coming in with a number of people representing new perspectives, and even re-elected folks having gone through the electoral process and having the opportunity to have all of those conversations with their constituents, maybe coming in with some fresh ideas and fresh perspectives as well. I know I certainly am,” he said.

Several new faces will also be taking their seats at council.

Former councillor Chris Holt returns to City Hall to represent Ward 4, while Darcie Renaud in Ward 1, Ken Acton in Ward 5, Jeremy Renaud in Ward 6 and Mark Masanovich in Ward 10 begin their first terms on council.

McKenzie says there’s plenty to learn before council settles into regular business.

“Even things as simple as like you know how the meeting actually functions on a procedural level, and really recognizing where your opportunities are when you need to speak to delegates or when you would need to bring a motion forward, and all of those different nuts and bolts pieces,” McKenzie said.

The inaugural meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Theatre and is open to the public.