Windsor council set for final meeting of current term

The 2022-26 term of Windsor City Council will hold its final meeting Monday morning before a new council takes office later this month.

The 10 a.m. meeting marks the final council meeting for several members. Mayor Drew Dilkens is leaving office after being defeated in the municipal election by Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis.

Also departing are Ward 4 coun. Mark McKenzie, Ward 5 coun. Ed Sleiman, Ward 6 coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, and Ward 10 coun. Jim Morrison. McKenzie, Sleiman and Gignac chose not to seek re-election, while Morrison was defeated by Mark Masanovich.

For McKenzie, who represented Ward 4 for one term, the meeting will cap off what he calls a productive four years focused on neighbourhood improvements.

McKenzie says he leaves office satisfied with what was accomplished in Ward 4.

“We got in some important infrastructure projects. We got the playground at Optimist Memorial Park and a lot of upgrades there. We got in some crosswalks where we needed crosswalks,” he said.

McKenzie says despite disagreements on some issues, council members and city staff worked together to deliver results for residents over the past four years.

“We may not have always agreed on the way to get there, but we compromised, right? And that’s what it’s all about. Every councillor is only one vote, the mayor’s one vote, and so you got to work together with your council colleagues and the mayor to get things done,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie says stepping away from council will allow him to devote more time to causes that are important to him.

“I want to do more with fundraising. I was host of Easter Seals for many years and sat on their board, and so I’d like to start doing more for local charities as well, now that I’m going to have some extra time,” he said.

Former councillor Chris Holt will return to represent Ward 4 following his election victory last month.

McKenzie says he expects the ward will be well represented and plans to brief Holt on a number of ongoing issues and projects.

The new council will include several other newcomers, including Darcie Renaud in Ward 1, Ken Acton in Ward 5, Jeremy Renaud in Ward 6 and Mark Masanovich in Ward 10.

The new term of Windsor City Council officially begins Nov. 15, with the inaugural meeting scheduled for Nov. 16.