Windsor council leaves meeting start times up to next term

The City of Windsor unveiled the long-awaited renovations to City Hall Square on July 13, 2025

Windsor city council will continue to meet at 10 a.m. for the foreseeable future.

The decision following a lengthy debate about public participation, accessibility and the realities of serving on council.

A staff report recommended council continue to meet at 10 a.m., despite a public survey showing many residents would prefer a later start time.

The report estimated evening meetings would add about $27,000 a year in overtime costs.

Ward 9 coun. Kieran McKenzie said the question of when council meets should be left to the next term.

“I think this issue should be an election issue. Why don’t we make that happen today? For those folks who are going to be knocking on doors and doing that work, whoever they may be, they can engage the community directly with what time their their potential future constituents, think it’s appropriate for them to meet as a council,” McKenzie said.

Ward 2 coun. Frazier Fathers said the conversation should be had with voters before October’s municipal election.

“It should be an election issue, to a degree, There is no perfect time. I’m a morning person,” Fathers said.

“I make my best decisions and do my best work right now. If it was 6:00 PM, I’d figure it out. Man, I’m drinking Red Bull right before the meeting, I don’t know.”

Ward 10 coun. Jim Morrison said there isn’t a perfect meeting time that works for everyone.

“I don’t like the idea that we would pick it now because we’re picking what we like, and we’re not all going to be here next term,” Morrison said.

Administration will prepare a report that includes participation data and examines the best ways to increase public engagement before the new council decides on a meeting schedule.