The City of Windsor is asking the Ontario government to withdraw proposed changes that would consolidate conservation authorities across the province to allow for more public consultation.

Council unanimously approved a motion from Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie during Monday's meeting that calls on the Ford government to withdraw all sections of Bill 68, tabled as a budget bill, related to amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act.

McKenzie's motion calls for the province to re-introduce any proposed changes as a standalone bill to proceed through the full and regular legislative process-including first and second readings, committee review, stakeholder submissions, and public consultation-to ensure that the impacts on watershed management, environmental protection, and public safety are fully and transparently considered.

"The changes being proposed by the government really could have some sweeping changes on local decision-making authority as it relates to planning matters, where we build things," he says.

At the end of October, Ontario Environment Minister Todd McCarthy announced plans to establish a new provincial agency to oversee the amalgamated conservation authorities, consolidating Ontario's 36 conservation authorities into seven regional entities, including the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Conservation authorities are responsible for managing natural resources and protecting the environment, primarily by overseeing land use development, managing floodplains, preserving wetlands, and promoting conservation efforts within their watershed area.

McKenzie says it's particularly important for our region because we are surrounded on three sides by water.

"Where we build things, it's important to have local decision-making authority and understanding when those proposals come forward so we don't make mistakes," he says. "We know that there are some very significant consequences, both from a cost standpoint to the municipality and to residents as well, if we go forward with decisions to build things where they don't belong."

McKenzie says this legislation introduces a certain amount of risk when it comes to watershed management.

"What I'm hoping to achieve is just a better legislative process when there's so much at risk that we end up with a piece of legislation that's in everyone's best interests and all the appropriate risks are appropriately considered," he says.

McKenzie's motion also calls on the province to ensure any future governance framework for Ontario's Conservation Authorities includes robust and clearly defined municipal representation, recognizing municipalities as essential partners in protecting watersheds and mitigating environmental risks.

The County of Essex voted last week to send a letter to the provincial government voicing concerns over the planned changes to conservation authorities.