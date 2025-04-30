City council has approved several changes to its new stormwater financing plan after the initial launch of the system resulted in much higher bills for those who were told to expect lower costs.

The changes to the plan launched on January 1, 2025, follow a review of billing data that found several residential customers were paying more than expected.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told Monday's council meeting that "there was no ill intent by anyone or any attempt to deceive the public. It literally was a data error on the back end that we now have course-corrected on."

The new system splits the previous sewer surcharges into a wastewater and stormwater line item on bills from ENWIN, designed to see properties with large amounts of impervious surfaces, like paved parking lots, paying more due to the amount of water that ends up in the stormwater system.

To rectify the system and correct the overpayments residents faced due to the miscalculations, the city will implement a number of measures, including retroactive rebates for eligible residential customers so that they realize a reduction in total fees compared to what they paid in 2024.

Property owners not connected to a sanitary sewer and using a septic system were exempt from paying the sewer surcharge in the past but will now be subject to a four-year phase-in period with a 75 per cent transitional subsidy being applied to the 2025 residential stormwater fee.

Cemeteries and places of worship will receive a permanent 60 per cent subsidy, while the city will also apply a one-time transitional credit for all multi-residential, non-residential, and business property owners.

Council also directed administration to provide regular updates on the new model as the changes roll out.