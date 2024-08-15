A Windsor contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000 following a home renovation scam.

An investigation by the Windsor police Financial Crimes Unit revealed the suspect allegedly solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects beween Mar. 2021 and Jun. 2023.



In one reported instance, police say the suspect accepted a $20,000 deposit, initiated excavation work on the property, and then requested an additional $75,000 to continue the project. After receiving the additional funds, he failed to return to complete the work.



An arrested was issued this past June and the suspect was arrested at a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.



41-year-old Robert James Jones has been charged with 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.

