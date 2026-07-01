Windsor continues to benefit from OLG partnership

Windsor’s partnership with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) continues to pay off.

The city has received over $9,284,338 from OLG in the 2025-2026 fiscal year for being a host gaming community.

The partnership began in May 1994 when the first casino opened in the city.

Since that time, the city has received an annual share of the gaming revenue generated from hosting Caesars Windsor through the Municipality Contribution Agreement.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the money goes back into municipal operations.

“Whether it’s supporting enhancements at Derwent Park, whether it’s the Banwell Road project, or whether it’s the Adie Know re-imaging and upgrades to the community centre and so many other projects,” says Dilkens. “It actually helps offset the amount we have to get from the property tax base to deliver some of the projects we deliver. We’re extremely appreciative for the partnership that we have with Caesars Windsor and OLG because it actually pays strong dividends to the city of Windsor each and every year.”

AM800-News-City-OLG-Partnership-1-June-2026 Windsor and OLG officials at a cheque presentation at Dieppe Gardens, June 30, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

He says Caesars Windsor is the city’s number-one tourism attraction.

“It drives a lot of traffic to Windsor, which then a lot of other tourism operators thrive on because people are here; they want more than just a casino experience,” he says. “So this is a real important operation for the city in terms of employment but also revenue in terms of dividend and today we’re the recipient of over $9-million in terms of dividend that we reinvest right back into the community.”

Since 1994, the city has received $140,630,268 through the ongoing partnership.

A cheque presentation was held Tuesday, June 30 at Dieppe Gardens to mark the contribution from OLG.

A flower bed sponsored by OLG was also unveiled.