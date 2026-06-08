Windsor considers sale of Caron Avenue land after purchase request

The City of Windsor is being asked to sell a vacant property at 673 Caron Avenue after being approached by a potential buyer.

The property was acquired through unpaid taxes and the former building has since been demolished.

A report going to Monday’s council meeting seeks permission to declare the land, located south of Wyandotte Street West, as surplus and approve listing it for sale following an appraisal.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he wants to confirm whether the site could still be used for housing before it’s sold.

“I’ve got a couple questions in regards to the opportunity to possibly add that to the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor list,” Agostino said.

“It’s currently not a residential listing, and I know that there has to be some testing done, but I’d like to see how far that got, and if there’s no opportunity to residential there, then, yeah, let’s put it up for sale.”

He says there are site concerns tied to its past use.

“There’s contamination, there used to be commercial there. Canadian linen was there previously in the past, so, there’s some work that needs to be done, some questions that I want to ask, but, we’ll get to that on Monday for sure,” he said.

He says proximity to the rail tracks could limit what gets built.

“The proximity to the rail site does have a say in the residential component, so I’m certainly going to have some questions looking for some more information on that,” Agostino said.

If approved, the land would be listed publicly, with final details coming back to council.

Windsor council meets at 10 a.m. Monday.