A Windsor construction company has been fined $80,000 by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development after a workplace injury.

Amico Contractors had a construction project underway at 1900 6th Concession Road in LaSalle back in July 2022.



According to the Ministry, two workers were injured when they fell while on a work platform.



They say Amico failed to ensure that the platform was constructed and installed to support the weight of the workers, as required by section 134(1)(a) of Regulation 213/91, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.



Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor in May, Amico was fined $80,000 by Justice Shannon Pollock.



Crown Counsel was Mike Nicol.



The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.



The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

