Windsor's Development & Heritage Standing Committee has given their approval to rezone a vacant lot at the corner of Mercer Street and Hannah Street.

A developer is seeking to build a five-storey 60-unit apartment building, and a potential two-storey group home, on the lot that was previously used as student parking.

Area resident Jerzy Niec appeared at committee to raise some concerns he had, including over infrastructure.

"60 apartments, plus the group house. The group house is not that big but 60 apartments, that's going to be lots of power drawn from there, and that's going to affect us at some point for sure," he said.

Niec said he had more questions than answers.

"I understand the main building is going to be for renting apartments, and this group house is the question mark. I'm pretty sure most of our neighbourhood would love to know who [is] going to be living there," he said.

Douglas Bierer, agent for the applicant, said the need for supportive housing for young people with autism was in mind based on personal experience when the rezoning was proposed.

"Such a group home might be well located on this land, so leaving it open as a possibility, but, to date there's no specific plans that have been put together with respect to any kind of specifics on the nature of a group home on this site," he said.

Bierer said by the time a building plan gets evaluated, it's possible the group home could be scrapped and become strictly residential.

No construction timelines were given. Council would still need to give final approval before shovels are in the ground.