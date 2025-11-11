The new outdoor skating rink outside Windsor City Hall could be up and running in three to four weeks if the weather cooperates.

Two weeks ago, the water fountain feature was shut down within the space outside city hall, and now work is underway to convert the space for ice skating.

The refrigeration contractor has been in town to get the ice plant refrigeration unit up and running, a process that will take two to three weeks.

James Chacko, executive director at the City of Windsor, says starting Wednesday, you're going to see a lot of activity around the area for the next three or four weeks.

"It's fencing off part of the area; it's getting the rubber padding down around the rink itself. There's going to be a centre decorative display where the fountain area was, so install that. Finally, as we get a little closer to the grand opening day, there will be actual making of ice," he says.

Chacko says if everything goes well, the rink could be open for skating in early December.

"There's always a weather dependency; it's like anything else: the first time you turn on something new, you want to make sure it works properly. That's why they've started to commission the plant and work through any of the challenges of a first-year operation," he says.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he plans to be one of the first ones out there once the ice is in.

"I'm not saying I'm a great skater, but I definitely want to try it out because it's a regular-sized ice rink. It's not this oblong construct that we had in Charles Clark Square," he says. "This is actually the same-sized ice if you went to any area and were skating around an oval. I know the community is going to love it; it looks great. It's going to be great with the lighting and music that we have as well."

Construction of the $15.4-million project began in July 2024 and was officially opened as part of the city's 133rd birthday celebration.

A delay in receiving refrigeration units sidelined those wanting to skate earlier in 2025, with the city delaying the grand opening of the space to summer.

The outdoor space features seating areas, a water feature, a pavilion, and the grounds that will be converted seasonally for the skating rink.