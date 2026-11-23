Mayor Fred Francis (middle back row) presides over his first meeting of Windsor City Council since his election in late October.

The newly elected Windsor City Council is changing its meeting start times.

The council voted unanimously Monday to approve its 2027 meeting calendar, which includes moving the start time to 4 p.m. from 10 a.m.

The move comes after several debates over the start time issue during the previous term of council.

In December 2023, council voted 6-5 to move the start time to 10 a.m., with administration noting a savings in overtime costs when staff had to stay for evening meetings and the ability to provide a quicker resolution to any technical problems during daytime hours due to staff availability.

Newly elected Mayor Fred Francis, who served as executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County, has long been an advocate for later start times, citing the importance of allowing for more community engagement and allowing more people to run for council without it interfering with their daytime job.

“Where they don’t have to worry about missing a full day of work, which I think is a detriment to a lot of working people,” he says. “We want working people on council; we want their voices heard, and it allows for more diversity across the board, and that’s what we need in the city as diverse as ours.”

Francis says he had a full-time job as a councillor, and he had 19 Mondays that he had to take off work for council meetings.

“People who are sitting there wondering and wanting to run for city council-that’s a barrier. Our job is to remove barriers to civic participation,” he says. “We want more people to run for city council and less barriers for people to consider running for council. Hopefully that increases the diversity and engagement we have around the council table.”

A report from administration says that depending on human resources required to carry out meetings after hours if required, the budget may be negatively impacted.

Overtime cost for logistics in terms of human resources necessary to undertake a meeting could range from $19,000 to $27,000 or more annually depending on the length and number of meetings in a calendar year, based on 2026 salary figures. The figures include two council services staff, one IT staff member, and two security staff.

Francis says they want to hear as many perspectives as they can get.

“The more engagement we can have, be it voter engagement, be it delegate engagement, or be it people submitting written submissions, calling us, or e-mailing us, that helps councillors and myself make informed decisions,” he says. “The only way you can make informed decisions is if you hear all the different perspectives. We don’t want to see any barriers to people voicing their perspectives.”

The first meeting at 4 p.m. will be held on Monday, December 7.

The change also includes moving all city standing committee meetings to a 4 p.m. start time from 4:30 p.m.